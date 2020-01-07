Mistrial declared in trial of accused killer of Cheyenne Watkins

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A Superior Court judge declared a mistrial Monday after a jury failed to reach a verdict in the trial of a man accused of killing a Tehachapi woman in 2018.

The jury hung on a charge of first-degree murder in the trial of Alejandro Andres Sanchez, according to court records. He’ll remain in custody without bail. A retrial is scheduled for Feb. 24, records show.

Sanchez, 36, was the on again, off again boyfriend of Cheyenne Watkins, who was found shot in the head in a vacant home on Kid Place in Tehachapi on June 1, 2018.

According to court documents, Sanchez allegedly confessed to multiple people that he killed Watkins, and people reported seeing him with a gun the night Watkins was killed.

Sanchez asked someone for help destroying the weapon, according to the documents.