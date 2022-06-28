BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hung jury has resulted in the mistrial of a woman accused of driving more than 30 miles over the speed limit in a crash that killed two women

A mistrial was declared Tuesday in the case of Jiovanni Marina Ferguson after jurors failed to reach verdicts on two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, according to court records. The jury found Ferguson guilty of driving at an unsafe speed, an infraction, but hung on a second infraction alleging she drove faster than 65 mph.

A hearing is scheduled Thursday to set a date for retrial.

The California Highway Patrol reported Ferguson attempted to pass a semi-truck by entering opposing lanes on Old River Road when her Lexus collided head-on with a Ford Focus. Maria Ele Chavoya De Mosqueda, 45, and Itzel Lorena Mosqueda-Chavoya, 20, were killed.

Witnesses estimated the Lexus’ speed as between 85 to 100 mph, according to the CHP. Data obtained from the Lexus showed its speed increased to 88 mph when it entered the northbound lanes then dropped to 73 mph just before impact, reports say.

Officers concluded Ferguson drove unsafely to try to get to her job at the Taft Correctional Institution on time, according to reports filed in court. Ferguson said she didn’t know how fast she was driving but denied she was running late.