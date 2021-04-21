Mistrial declared in case of man accused of killing father

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge has declared a mistrial for a man accused of fatally shooting his father.

The trial for Edward Pull came to an end Wednesday and a hearing is scheduled next week to schedule a date for retrial, according to court records.

It was not immediately clear what led to the mistrial.

Pull, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and eight other felonies in connection with the Dec. 11, 2017, shooting of his father and assault of his mother. His father, Edward W. Pull, 67, died a week after he was shot.

Investigators said in court documents Pull shot his father during an argument then struck his mother with the butt of a rifle when she tried to call 911. He disconnected phones in the house and picked up shell casings, cleaned the residence and forced his mother to take a shower in an attempt to get rid of evidence, according to the documents.

Two hours passed before Pull let his mother call 911, allowing her to make the call only after her parents agreed to tell police a masked robber was responsible, the filings said.

Once she had been taken to a local hospital, Pull’s then-65-year-old mother told police she and her husband had been forced to lie to police and that her son was the person who attacked them. She told police Pull has a history of methamphetamine abuse and had previously attacked both her and her husband.