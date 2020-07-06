Mistrial declared in Bakersfield murder trial due to COVID-19 illness

Breaking News
Aaran Porter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mistrial was declared Monday in a murder trial involving multiple defendants “due to illness/availability of counsel due to COVID-19 exposure,” according to court records and prosecutors.

The trial for Armani Bonner, Donnie Nolen and Isaiah Starns has been postponed to Aug. 17. They’re charged with murder, assault and gang participation in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Bakersfield College football player Aaran Porter.

Porter was stabbed Feb. 2, 2019, when a fight broke out after a concert in the 7400 block of District Boulevard, police said. He died 12 days later.

Charges against two other men — Jeremiah Langston and Marcus Harris — were dismissed last month, records show.

