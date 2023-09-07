BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge declared a mistrial Thursday after a jury failed to reach verdicts on four of the five charges filed against the man accused of raping and slitting the throat of Cari Anderson.

Jurors in the trial of Michael Allen Fontes found him not guilty of sodomy. They were unable to reach verdicts on charges of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, kidnapping to commit robbery and rape.

Judge Gregory Pulskamp excused the jury and set a hearing for next month with prosecutor Ken Russell and Deputy Public Defender Sebastien Bauge. The District Attorney’s office may decide to retry the hung charges, or offer a plea deal.

Fontes, 49, is accused of attacking Anderson after she left a bar on Nov. 23, 1997, and leaving her for dead behind Golden Empire Transit’s maintenance yard off Golden State Highway and F Street. A GET employee found Anderson naked and unconscious hours later. There was extensive bruising to her face and body, and her throat had been slit.

Anderson survived but suffered permanent injuries. She died in late 2021.

In 2019, investigators took the suspect’s DNA profile and uploaded it to a genealogy database. Further investigation showed Fontes’ DNA matched the profile, according to police.

Bauge argued at trial that Fontes engaged in consensual sex with Anderson, and someone else later attacked her.

This article will be updated.