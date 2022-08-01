BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Martinez claimed she had her 3-month-old with her when three men attacked her outside a liquor store, according to newly-released sheriff’s reports.

She said she drove home and left the baby with her boyfriend, Mister Bailey, while she went to the hospital. While there she got a call from Bailey: the baby had stopped breathing.

The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, an autopsy finding bruising on his forehead and bleeding on the brain.

Detectives determined Martinez was lying and, after collecting evidence including Ring videos that captured multiple incidents where Bailey assaulted three young children in their Tehachapi home — including throwing the baby across the room onto a bed — murder and child cruelty charges were filed against the couple. Martinez sometimes laughed when Bailey assaulted the children, investigators said the videos show.

Bailey, 30, and Martinez, 28, were arrested last month and are held without bail. They’re due back in court next week.

Tehachapi police conducted the initial investigation before the Kern County Sheriff’s Office took over.

Within days of the baby’s Dec. 22, 2020, death, Bailey’s internet history showed searches for, “How to poison yourself fast,” “How to tell if the police are tapping your cell phone,” and “Great defense attorney for domestic violence and things to do with kids kern county,” according to reports filed in Superior Court.

