Misdemeanor charge filed against Bear Valley Springs officer who accidentally shot himself New Year’s Eve

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A drunk and disorderly charge has been filed against a Bear Valley Springs police officer who reports say accidentally shot himself in the leg during a New Year’s Eve celebration.

There are currently no scheduled court hearings listed for the misdemeanor charge against Chad Foss, according to the Kern County Superior Court website.

Deputies learned Foss had been drinking and “manipulating a firearm that was concealed on his person” when the gun went off in the bar area of the Oak Tree Country Club in Tehachapi, according to a court filing. Bear Valley Springs police initially responded, but the investigation was handed over to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Foss had red, watery eyes and “extreme” difficulty in carrying on a conversation with deputies who tried to interview him after the shooting, the filing said. He was treated at Kern Medical.