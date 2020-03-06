Michaele Bowers rejects plea offer for 10 years in prison in killing of J’s Place chef Ray Ingram

Michaele Bowers stands next to her attorney, David A. Torres, in court Friday morning.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman charged with murder in the killing of popular local chef Ray Ingram rejected a plea offer Friday that would have resulted in her being sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In rejecting the prosecution’s offer, the attorney for Michaele Bowers countered with an offer of three years, then added another three years for an enhancement for a total of six years behind bars. The prosecution didn’t find those numbers acceptable.

Now, after two mistrials, Bowers is scheduled for a third trial to begin March 16.

Prosecutor John Allen has argued Bowers, 52, killed Ray Ingram, her longtime boyfriend, after she became fed up with his pattern of infidelity.

Defense attorney David A. Torres has said Ingram, 51, had abused Bowers for years, both physically and verbally. On the morning of his Feb. 22, 2017 death, Ingram took things a step further by threatening to kill her, the attorney said.

After threatening her, Ingram followed Bowers to her bedroom, where she had grabbed a gun, Torres has said. She held the gun close to her chest, and when Ingram entered the room she fired a single shot, killing him, Torres has said.

Juries have deadlocked in both of her trials, one that ended in March of last year and the other in February.

Ingram, known locally as the “Cobbler King,” was chef and owner of Southern-style restaurant J’s Place.