Michaele Bowers, charged in killing of J’s Place owner, next due in court Nov. 4

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman charged with murder in the death of the owner of a popular Bakersfield restaurant will next be in court Nov. 4 to set a date for her retrial.

A jury deadlocked in March in Michaele Bowers’ first trial in the shooting of Ray Ingram, her longtime boyfriend, the owner of J’s Place restaurant and known locally as the “Cobbler King.” The jury hung 11-1 in favor of finding her guilty of second-degree murder.

David A. Torres, the attorney representing Bowers, said in court Thursday he is currently in trial but expects to be free by the November date.

Prosecutors have argued Bowers, 52, killed Ingram, 51, after becoming fed up with his infidelity. The defense said she accidentally shot him during a heated confrontation in her home in which he threatened to kill her.

Bowers shot Ingram Feb. 22, 2017, at her home in southwest Bakersfield. The round struck Ingram in the neck and severed his spinal cord.