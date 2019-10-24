Breaking News
RED FLAG WARNING FOR KERN COUNTY MOUNTAINS UNTIL 10PM FRIDAY

Michaele Bowers, charged in killing of J’s Place owner, next due in court Nov. 4

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:
MCKEE bowers_00.00.00.00_1551855299926.png.jpg

Michaele Bowers, file image

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman charged with murder in the death of the owner of a popular Bakersfield restaurant will next be in court Nov. 4 to set a date for her retrial.

A jury deadlocked in March in Michaele Bowers’ first trial in the shooting of Ray Ingram, her longtime boyfriend, the owner of J’s Place restaurant and known locally as the “Cobbler King.” The jury hung 11-1 in favor of finding her guilty of second-degree murder.

David A. Torres, the attorney representing Bowers, said in court Thursday he is currently in trial but expects to be free by the November date.

Prosecutors have argued Bowers, 52, killed Ingram, 51, after becoming fed up with his infidelity. The defense said she accidentally shot him during a heated confrontation in her home in which he threatened to kill her. 

Bowers shot Ingram Feb. 22, 2017, at her home in southwest Bakersfield. The round struck Ingram in the neck and severed his spinal cord.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News