Methamphetamine seized and three arrested during probation search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Probation officers arrested three people and seized 266 grams of methamphetamine after searching a residence in east Bakersfield.

Officers searched a residence Tuesday in the 500 block of Monterey Street where they contacted Rodney Lemar Jenkins, 51, according to a news release.

Jenkins, currently on probation for drug possession, had 50 grams of meth on him, officers said.

Inside the residence, officers found items indicative of drug sales, the release says, as well as an additional 216 grams of meth. Jenkins was arrested on multiple drug charges.

Two other people at the residence were also arrested.

Shayna Hoover, 23, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and four misdemeanor warrants, and Richard Hill, 55, on a misdemeanor warrant, according to the release.