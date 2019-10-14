Methamphetamine and black tar heroin found during search of Ridgecrest residence

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found methamphetamine and black tar heroin during a search of a residence Saturday night.

Deputies arrested Paul Duff, 51, on drug-related charges following the probation search in the 900 block of East Franklin Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials.

A total of 72 grams of meth and 20 grams of black tar heroin, as well as drug paraphernalia, were seized, deputies said.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.