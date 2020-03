ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Methamphetamine and more than $1,000 in cash were found after a deputy pulled over a vehicle with expired registration, according to sheriff’s officials.

The driver, Marquis Davis, 40, had a warrant out for his arrest and was taken into custody after the deputy found two baggies containing meth and $1,040 in his pockets, officials said.

The traffic stop occurred at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Rosamond Boulevard.