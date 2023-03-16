BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is in custody after allegedly committing a burglary, fleeing from sheriff’s deputies and found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 11, deputies responded to a call of a robbery in progress in the 1200 block of Orange Street, just north or East Whittier Boulevard in Rosamond, the office said.

Before deputies arrived at the residence the suspect, a 34-year-old man from Rosamond fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. A short time later, deputies located the man’s vehicle and pulled him over at a traffic stop near 15th Street West and Rosamond Boulevard, according to KCSO.

Officials said deputies searched the vehicle and found a large amount of cash, over 50 grams of methamphetamine, 23 suspected morphine pills, drug paraphernalia and stolen property from the burglary.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked for narcotics sales, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and burglary, the office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.