BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators seized methamphetamine, marijuana and THC edibles from a dispensary operating illegally in Oildale, according to a warrant.

Last week at Blissful Greens on North Chester Avenue, officers seized items including 14 pounds of THC edibles, $8,654 in cash, 16 pounds of processed marijuana and a baggie of suspected meth, according to the warrant filed by Kern County Probation Department. Three cellphones and two laptops were also taken.

The day before the warrant was served, investigators watched as people entered the building empty-handed and left holding a bag or small container. Two people who were stopped said they bought marijuana, according to the warrant.