BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who faced 14 counts of felony animal cruelty after dead and neglected dogs were found at multiple residences has been granted entry to a mental health diversion program.

If Annie Schreiber successfully completes a mental health treatment program and stays out of trouble the charges will be dismissed, her attorney Jared M. Thompson said Wednesday.

Schreiber was arrested in August after authorities accused her of running an unlicensed boarding and training operation. Ten dogs were found decomposing at a house on Bernard Street, according to court filings. A German shepherd was found dead in the garage of another home linked to Schreiber, according to the reports.

In all, 29 dogs and three cats suffering from various stages of neglect were seized from locations connected to Schreiber, police said.