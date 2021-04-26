Men convicted in two Bakersfield home invasion robberies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several men have been convicted in two robberies where victims were threatened with replica guns in their homes, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced.

On Friday, a jury found Shane Carr and Hunter Thomas guilty on kidnapping, burglary and robbery charges for a 2016 home invasion. In November that year, Carr, Thomas and a third man forced their way into a married couple’s home with replica firearms. The wife managed to shout an address to 911 before the phone was taken from her.

The DA’s office said Carr and Thomas demanded money and other property while threatening the couple with the replica guns, which appeared realistic. When Bakersfield Police officers arrived, the robbers reportedly forced the couple to stay quiet while they escaped, but Carr and Thomas dropped a cloth mask and one of the replica guns in the backyard. Their DNA was found on both.

After Carr’s conviction on Friday, he and 2 other men pleaded no contest on Monday to a similar robbery that happened in 2017. Carr, Juan Delgado and Michael Parker allegedly broke into an elderly couples’ home through a back kitchen door and forced a man to the floor with replica firearms. In a press release from that case, BPD said the suspects stole the victim’s cell phone, so officers were able to track the device and found the suspects in Carr’s truck at a nearby intersection.

Carr faces up to 31 years-to-life in prison and Thomas faces up to 9 years-to-life in prison at their

sentencing. Parker and Delgado will each receive 9 years in prison based on their plea agreement. All men are set to be sentenced on June 16.

In a statement, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said, “Home invasion burglary and

robbery are terrifying events that affect victims for a lifetime. Those who choose to bring violence and terror into the homes of innocent victims are deserving of the lengthy prison terms that are reserved for such serious and violent crimes.”

