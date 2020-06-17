Member of the Bakersfield West Side Crips sentenced to more than 20 years in prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man and member of the West Side Crips was sentenced to over 20 years in prison for narcotics trafficking.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 37-year-old Tommie Thomas was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Fresno to 20 years and six months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on Dec. 14, 2017, after a 10-month investigation, more than 35 members and associates of the West Side Crips, a local criminal street gang, were arrested on federal and state charges including burglary, illegal gun possession, drug sales, and murder.

On April 4, 2019, a second superseding indictment charged Thomas, a West Side Crip member also known as “Tapp,” and co-conspirators with drug trafficking offenses.

Since the December 2017 arrests, all defendants in federal custody have either been convicted of or have pleaded guilty to charged offenses, according to court documents.