McKee vice principal sentenced to three years in prison for sex act with underage girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vice principal of McKee Middle School who pleaded no contest to engaging in a sex act with an intoxicated teen girl was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison.

Ector Pereida, 53 at the time of his arrest in June of last year, pleaded no contest in May to committing a lewd and lascivious act with a child 14 or 15 years old, according to court records. Four other felony charges were dismissed under the plea agreement, which stipulated he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Greenfield Union School District officials said in May they would take “appropriate personnel measures” against Pereida following his plea agreement.

Pereida gave the victim several beers and a glass of wine one evening, according to the victim’s account in court documents. The girl said she vomited and lay down. She said she awoke to Pereida removing her underwear.

She passed out again. When she woke up, Pereida was performing a sex act on her, she told investigators.

Police issued a warrant for Pereida’s arrest after interviewing the girl. Officers arrived at about 5:30 a.m. at his house in the 15500 Block of Via Bassano Drive in northeast Bakersfield.

Pereida refused to open the door. A standoff ensued.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, and Pereida surrendered four hours later.