TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old McFarland boy was in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday at the Tulare Outlet Center, police said.

The shooting happened at about 10:15 a.m. and the teen was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, according to the Tulare Police Department. His name is being withheld due to his age.

No suspect or suspect vehicle information was available. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Melikian at 559-685-2300, extension 2155.