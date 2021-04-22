McFarland teacher accused of inappropriately touching 10-year-old at wedding

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland High School teacher who was arrested earlier this week is accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl while attending a wedding, court documents say.

Miguel Angel Martinez, 32, walked up behind the child and put his hands on her chest, according to documents filed by sheriff’s investigators. He placed his lips on her neck and behind her ear, the documents say. The girl told detectives she thought about screaming but didn’t because she was too scared.

Several witnesses said Martinez appeared intoxicated at the Nov. 10, 2019, wedding, according to the filings. The child’s parents said they didn’t know Martinez and he was a friend of the groom.

Martinez was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of annoying or molesting a child and is set to be formally arraigned May 12.

McFarland Unified School District has released a statement saying Martinez, a welding teacher, has been placed on administrative leave and is barred from school grounds.

