MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man fatally shot in McFarland Monday has been identified.

Ivan Ramiro Medrano, 29, was shot multiple times at about 1:25 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of 3rd Street, according to coroner’s officials.

He was airlifted to Kern Medical, where he died at 8:18 p.m.

McFarland police are investigating.