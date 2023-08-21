BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland resident was sentenced to over five years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine Monday, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials say Ana Margarita Valdez-Torres, 43, obtained and supplied methamphetamine to customers.

Valdez-Torres was arrested and convicted in Las Vegas for her involvement in drug transactions and for transporting 22 points of methamphetamine, according to officials.

Valdez-Torres pleaded guilty to the charge on April 3, 2023, according to officials.