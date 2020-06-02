McFarland Police investigate Tuesday-morning shooting on Browning Road and Kern Avenue

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — At approximately 5:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, the McFarland Police Department responded to a report of a man who had been shot.

Officers arrived to Browning Road and Kern Avenue to discover that the victim had already been transported to the hospital by private means.

The crime scene was located and McFarland police say an investigation is underway. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the MPD at (661) 792-2121 or text or call the MPD’s Anonymous Tipline at (661) 428-1265.