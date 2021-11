MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland police are asking anyone with information regarding an unsolved homicide that occurred two years ago to come forward.

Emiliano Rico, 58, was found inside his home on South Frontage Road the morning of Oct. 19, 2019, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding his death is asked to call McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121 or an anonymous tip line at 661-428-1265.