McFarland Police arrest man on multiple drug, firearm charges

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: McFarland Police Department

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland Police Department arrested a man on multiple drug and firearm charges in Bakersfield over the weekend.

Officers pulled over Gilbert Cantu on Oct. 22 for a traffic violation in McFarland and found narcotics and large amounts of money in his vehicle. McFarland Police then prepared and served a search warrant on Cantu’s residence in Bakersfield. They found large amounts of marijuana, cocaine and a handgun.

Cantu was then arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.

