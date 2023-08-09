BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man uninjured after he was shot at multiple times, according to police.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the Capri Food and Liquor Store on Perkins Avenue Tuesday at around 3:55 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police say a man was allegedly shot at multiple times while he was entering his vehicle in the parking lot.

The man fled from the scene unharmed and was later contacted by police, according to police officials.

Police say the suspects fled from the scene in a blue sedan that was found outside McFarland city limits.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121.