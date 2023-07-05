BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland officers arrested one of two men allegedly involved in a carjacking in the Wasco area on June 30.

Deputies from the Wasco area were dispatched to E Street regarding a carjacking with a firearm on June 30 around 6:50 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle in an unknown direction.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, McFarland police officers found the stolen vehicle on Browning Road Saturday around 12:40 p.m. Officers detained the driver and found a firearm that allegedly matched one used in the carjacking.

The other suspect is still outstanding, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.