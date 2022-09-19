BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed in McFarland Sunday evening.

The man is Jose Louis Garcia, 38, of McFarland, according to the coroner’s office.

Around 7:38 p.m., McFarland Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Perkins Avenue and Industrial Street for a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived they said they located Garcia, who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

No suspects have been named at this time.

If you have information regarding this case call the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121 or the Anonymous text or voice tipline at 661-428-1265.