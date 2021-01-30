McFarland man sentenced to more than 3 years in prison for illegally possessing firearm

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland man was sentenced in federal court on Friday to three years and four months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

On June 26, 2019, 30-year-old Eduardo Leon, a convicted felon prohibited by law from possessing a firearm, was found in possession of four machine gun conversion devices, which he had ordered online, according to court documents.

Machine gun conversion devices are designed to convert semi‑automatic pistols to fire in fully automatic mode and are illegal in the U.S.