McFarland man nicknamed ‘Dopey’ sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland man who goes by the alias of “Dopey” was sentenced Monday to 16 years and six months in prison for methamphetamine distribution and possessing a firearm, according to federal authorities.

Edgar Hernandez, 34, sold meth in the McFarland area on Jan. 17, Feb. 28 and March 6 of 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California.

Authorities arrested him March 6 and seized meth and a .45-caliber handgun, according to a news release. His conviction on the charges marks his eighth felony conviction in the past 16 years.

