McFarland High teacher accused of inappropriate contact with child

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland High School teacher is accused of inappropriate conduct with a child.

Miguel Angel Martinez is charged with a misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child, court records show. He’s free on $10,000 bail and set to be formally arraigned May 12.

McFarland Unified School District released the following statement:

The District is saddened and troubled to learn that Miguel Martinez—a McFarland High School welding teacher—has been arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s Department and charged with alleged sexual misconduct with a minor.

The District is still gathering facts and cooperating with the Sheriff’s Department. We are notifying Mr. Martinez he is being placed on administrative leave and cannot return to school grounds. We cannot provide further details at this time due to privacy rights and due process for all parties involved.

Child annoyance or abuse and professional misconduct will not be tolerated in our schools.