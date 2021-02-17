McCarthy staff tried accommodating former Assembly candidate Julie Solis, but she refused to leave office: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After slipping inside the office, Julie Solis demanded to speak with Congressman Kevin McCarthy and make her case for him to resign.

Told McCarthy wasn’t there and she had to leave because the office was closed, Solis became upset, according to a court filing. She refused to leave until provided with a complaint form to fill out and hand in then and there.

McCarthy’s staff accommodated Solis, a former 34th District Assembly candidate, giving her a form and a limited amount of time to fill it out since she hadn’t been granted access to the building in the first place, the filing said. Solis began to fill out the form, but stopped repeatedly to address those watching a livestreamed video from her cellphone of her encounter with police and McCarthy’s office staff.

Told repeatedly to finish the form, Solis ignored officers who warned she could be arrested for trespassing, an officer wrote in a report of the Jan. 11 incident that became available Wednesday.

“After not receiving cooperation from Solis, it became apparent that she was going to remain at the scene until she was forced to leave,” the officer wrote.

Police arrested Solis, and two misdemeanor counts of trespassing were filed against her. She is scheduled to be formally arraigned next week.

Solis insisted the door to McCarthy’s office on Empire Drive was unlocked when she arrived that morning, according to the document. Police, however, said the door was locked when officers got there, and staff had to hit a release button to let them inside.

“It became apparent that Solis had made entry into the lobby when a mail carrier was allowed access,” an officer wrote in the document. “Prior to the door shutting behind the mail carrier, Solis caught the door and allowed herself inside.”

Solis tried letting another woman holding a sign with McCarthy’s name on it inside the office, but police stopped her because of their investigation into her alleged trespassing and because the lobby remained closed to the public at that time.

Solis, a Democrat, lost to incumbent Vince Fong in the 34th Assembly District race in November.