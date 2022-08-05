BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Messages sent between a man fatally shot in East Bakersfield two years ago and the man charged with his murder indicate the suspect lured the victim into an alley where shots were fired, according to court documents.

Matthew Torres, 27, arrested in Plano, Tex. last month and extradited to Kern County, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Tony Gutierrez, 30. He’s held without bail.

On the night of Aug. 25, 2020, deputies called to a shooting outside an apartment on Water Street, just east of North Baker Street, found Gutierrez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

A woman at the apartment said Gutierrez left from a door leading to the alley and a short time later she heard “loud banging noises,” according to sheriff’s reports that became available this week. She went outside and found him lying in the front yard bleeding from apparent gunshot wounds.

A nearby resident told investigators a white Cadillac sedan had been parked in the alley. The resident was putting out a small grass fire in her yard when she heard two gunshots followed by a pause then five shots in rapid succession, the heavily-redacted documents said.

She heard car doors shut then saw the Cadillac drive away, she told investigators. She didn’t get a look at anyone in the car and hadn’t seen it before.

Detectives searched Gutierrez’s Facebook accounts and found messages between him and someone later identified as Torres, according to the reports, and discovered Torres had called him three minutes before he was shot.

“(Torres) very likely had involvement in Gutierrez’s murder and at least set him up in the alley,” an investigator wrote. “Gutierrez told Torres exactly where he was going to be and when, and spoke to Torres on a Facebook call moments before he walked into the alley and was met by the person who shot him.”

No one else has been charged.

Torres is due back in court Sept. 14.