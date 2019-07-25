Matthew Queen questioned kidnapping victim about gun safe and missing woman Baylee Despot, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Asleep in bed with his girlfriend, the man awoke to Matthew Queen standing over him holding a gun and wearing a bulletproof vest, according to court documents.

Queen, 42, and now in custody on $625,000 bail, accused the man of “snitching” on him regarding a gun safe, the newly released documents say.

He told the man to get up. The man reached for his socks, but Queen told him he wouldn’t need socks where they were going, according to the documents.

Queen, accompanied by two other men, forced the man outside and into a Chevy Silverado, the reports say. Queen sat in the back with the man.

The man, unidentified in the documents, said Queen questioned him about several subjects before dropping him off at the Oildale post office and leaving him to walk home.

One of those subjects involved a name redacted from police reports Queen said he had in his possession. The person in the reports spoke with police about a criminal case against Queen.

Queen told the man that person could only be one of two people, and said the man was one of them, according to the documents.

The other subject Queen brought up was his ex-girlfriend, Baylee Despot, who went missing in April of last year.

As they drove around the city, Queen placed the handgun against the man’s head and said he would “smoke him right now,” the documents say.

Queen then laughed and told the man the gun wasn’t real.

The man reported the mid-January incident about five months later. Asked by police why he waited so long, he said Queen took he and his girlfriend’s cellphones and removed their batteries before giving them back.

He also said they left town shortly afterward.

“(The man) stated that he did not want to stay in Bakersfield because he was afraid of what Queen could do to him,” an investigator wrote in the documents.

Police arrested Queen on July 15 on charges of kidnapping and weapons violations. Queen tried to escape officers by plunging into the Kern River between Yokuts and Beach parks and holding onto a concrete pillar. Police eventually persuaded him to come out and surrender.

It marked Queen’s latest brush with the law. He was already facing charges in other cases involving weapons violations.

His former girlfriend, Despot, had been living with Queen at his home in Rosedale when she disappeared last year.

Search warrants obtained by 17 News also connect Queen to missing man Micah Holsonbake.

Warrants said Despot, Holsonbake and Queen may have been involved in manufacturing illegal guns.

A severed arm found in a duffel bag in the Kern River last summer was identified through DNA testing as belonging to Holsonbake. He’s presumed dead, and rest of his body has not been found.

Despot, Holsonbake and James Kulstad are collectively known as the Bakersfield 3 due to their connections to each other and their unsolved cases.

Kulstad, 38, was shot to death in April 2018.

Queen is next due in court Monday.

