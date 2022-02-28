BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The defense lawyer representing accused killer Matthew Queen said he’ll be ready for trial next week, and a hearing Monday to assign the case a courtroom was moved to March 7.

Queen, 45, and ex-girlfriend Baylee Despot allegedly tortured and killed Micah Holsonbake in 2018. Holsonbake’s severed arm was found months later in the Kern River, and his skull was recovered last year east of the overflow parking lot of Pyle’s Boys Camp.

Other charges against Queen, who is represented by Timothy Hennessy, include multiple firearm, kidnapping and threat offenses stemming from other incidents. Prosecutors say Queen and Holsonbake assembled illegal AR-15-style rifles, selling some.

Despot is also charged with torture and murder. She has been missing since 2018.

Another co-defendant, Matthew Tyler Vandecasteele, 35, took a plea deal last year and agreed to testify at Queen’s trial. Prosecutors allege the torture and killing took place in his garage.

Holsonbake and Despot are members of the “Bakersfield 3,” acquaintances who were killed or went missing within two months of each other in 2018.

James Kulstad, the third person, was shot and killed in southwest Bakersfield on April 8, 2018. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.