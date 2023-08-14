BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 28-year-old man on Monday pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he attempted to sexually assault a woman at a massage parlor in downtown Bakersfield.

Isaiah Lee Robertson pleaded not guilty to charges including kidnapping to commit rape, assault to commit a sex offense and false imprisonment with violence, according to the Superior Court website. He’s being held without bail and is due back in court next week.

Robertson entered the business on Aug. 9 and assaulted a woman, but ran after she managed to defend herself, police said. He was identified and arrested the next day after police released surveillance images.