BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at a massage parlor has been found incompetent to stand trial and will be placed in a state hospital for treatment.

Doctors will attempt to restore 28-year-old Isaiah Lee Robertson to competency so the case can proceed, prosecutors said.

On Wednesday, a judge reviewed evidence including doctors’ reports and determined Robertson was incompetent, meaning he doesn’t understand the criminal proceedings against him and can’t assist his attorney with the preparation of a defense.

On Aug. 9, Robertson entered a massage parlor and assaulted a woman, but ran after she managed to defend herself, police said. He was identified and arrested the next day after police released surveillance images.