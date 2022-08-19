BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say attempted to break into a southwest Bakersfield home and was shot at after approaching an officer while armed with a rock has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.

Martiano Jimenez on Wednesday entered not guilty pleas to assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting arrest and vandalism causing $400 or more in damage, according to court records. He’s due back in court Aug. 29.

Police were called at about 5:20 a.m. Monday to a home on Aquamarine Peak Drive, near Ridgeview High, to a report of a man trying to force his way into a home, police said. An officer arrived and the man, later identified as Jimenez, ignored commands and walked toward the officer while holding a rock, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release.

The officer shot at but missed Jimenez, and another officer used a Taser to take him into custody, police said.

The officer who fired their gun is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome.