BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The deaths of a married couple in southeast Bakersfield are believed to be a murder-suicide, police said.

Manuel Martin Portillo Meza, 59, and Dellanira Sanchez Baltazar, 56, were found dead Monday at a home on Lotus Lane, south of East Casa Loma Drive and east of Madison Street, police said. Both had gunshot wounds.