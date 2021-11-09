Married couple killed at residence in southeast Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the deaths of a married couple in southeast Bakersfield, according to BPD.

On Nov. 8 police were call out to the Lotus Lane just south of E Casa Loma Drive for reports of a “unknown situation” around 9:15 p.m., according to the department.

When officers arrived they found a man and woman with fatal gunshot wounds, according to BPD. Further investigation revealed the two victims were married.

There are no suspects at this time.

If you have information regarding this case contact Detective Eric Celedon at 661-326-3964, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.