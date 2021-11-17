Married couple died in murder-suicide, coroner confirms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A married couple whose bodies were found last week at a home in southeast Bakersfield died in a murder-suicide, according to coroner’s officials.

Manuel Martin Portillo Meza, 59, died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death was a suicide, according to a coroner’s release. His wife, Dellanira Sanchez Baltazar, 56, also died from a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police Sgt. Robert Pair said the motive remains under investigation.

On Nov. 8, police were call out to Lotus Lane just south of East Casa Loma Drive for reports of a “unknown situation” around 9:15 p.m., police said. They found the couple dead at the scene.

