BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police seized 3 1/2 pounds of marijuana, THC and mushroom edibles and vape cartridges from a dispensary in southwest Bakersfield.

27-year-old, Manuel Gamboa was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offenses and resisting arrest when officers served the warrant Tuesday at the illegally-operating dispensary on Stockdale Highway near McDonald Way, police said.

Detectives seized a total of 138 vape cartridges, 185 packaged THC edibles, 87 wax containers, 53 mushroom edibles, 5 grams of mushrooms, and $642 according to officials.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.