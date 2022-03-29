BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities seized 10 pounds of marijuana, 282 marijuana edible products and 188 grams of honey oil at an illegally operating dispensary in Ridgecrest, according to a search warrant.

Deputies also seized more than $4,800 in cash and three cellphones March 15 from the dispensary in the 1300 block of West Inyokern Road, according to the warrant filed in Superior Court.

The same dispensary was searched in November, when deputies made two arrests and seized 266 edibles, 151 grams of honey oil, 67 pounds of marijuana, $9,386 and a loaded shotgun, the warrant says.