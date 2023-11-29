BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made an arrest at an illegally-operating dispensary this week in southwest Bakersfield and seized items including nearly 3 pounds of marijuana, 146 THC-infused edibles and 87 containers of concentrated cannabis, according to a department release.

A handgun with no serial number was also seized, police said.

A 32-year-old man was arrested during Monday’s raid on suspicion of the following crimes: operating a drug house, possession of marijuana for sale, selling psilocybin mushrooms and running a prohibited marijuana business.

Police used a confidential informant while investigating the dispensary located on White Lane, between Gosford and Ashe roads, according to a search warrant filed in Superior Court. The informant bought a small amount of marijuana from the business, the warrant says.

Other items seized were 86 pre-rolled marijuana cigars, 28 mushroom edibles, 15 prepackaged containers of marijuana, 198 vape fluid containers and $547 in cash, according to the release.