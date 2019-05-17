Marijuana advocate David Abbasi denies allegations of threatening behavior following arrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Marijuana advocate David Abbasi, charged last week with three misdemeanors for allegedly brandishing a gun at a 15-year-old, has been the subject of multiple reports of threatening behavior and “is a growing threat to others,” police said in a warrant issued to seize his firearms.

Abbasi, however, said Tuesday he acted in self-defense in the case involving the teen, and claimed he’s being targeted because he speaks out against government corruption and for the legalization of marijuana dispensaries.

“These are charges that aren’t going to stick,” he said. “They are bogus.”

In explaining the incident with the teen, Abbasi said he couldn’t separate his dog and the teen’s dog with pepper spray and, after the teen’s pitbull killed his dog, he placed the pitbull in a headlock to try to stop it from attacking him.

While Abbasi grappled with the pitbull, he said the teen, whom he described as 6 foot and 200 pounds, came up from behind and began hitting him in the head.

Abbasi said he saw lights from being hit and lay back. He said the teen then walked to his front. That’s when he drew his gun, Abbasi said.

“I was afraid my life was in danger,” he said.

Police arrived shortly afterward. Abbasi said he had visible injuries and emailed KGET photos showing bruising to his face and a scraped knee he said he received from the incident.

He said he directed officers to arrest the teen, but they took statements without taking anyone into custody.

Police sent a news release last week confirming some of Abassi’s account. Officers said the dogs owned by Abbasi and the teen attacked each other and Abbasi pepper-sprayed the dogs as the juvenile separated the animals. Abbasi’s dog died, police said.

The teen, believing Abbasi intentionally pepper-sprayed him, struck Abbasi, according to police. Abbasi then brandished a gun at the juvenile, police said.

Abbasi does not have a concealed weapons permit and was carrying the gun unlawfully, police said. Abbasi admitted to KGET he does not have a permit.

The teen’s mother was cited for having an unsecured dog in her yard, police said. The investigation was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review as Abassi requested assault charges against the juvenile, and the teen’s mother requested charges against Abbasi for brandishing a firearm.

Prosecutors declined to charge the juvenile, but filed misdemeanor gun charges against Abassi. A Gun Violence Emergency Protective Order against Abbasi was approved by a judge and his firearms were seized.

In the warrant, officers said Abbasi “has complained of increasing anxiety, frustration and justification of his own criminal actions.”

Detective Daniel Brewer wrote the warrant without any reference to Abbasi’s claims that he was acting in self-defense.

The warrant describes two other incidents:

On April 30, Abbasi attended a meeting of the Kern County Board of Supervisors regarding the closure of pot dispensaries. Abbasi told the supervisors, “I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee!”

On May 9, Abbasi went to the Kern County District Attorney’s office to file a complaint. According to the warrant, front desk personnel felt threatened enough by him to report the incident to deputies in the building. The deputies escorted Abbasi from the premises.

Brewer also reported that within the last week Abbasi had complained to the Bakersfield Police Department numerous times to file personnel complaints. Brewer wrote Abbasi was “growing increasingly agitated, frustrated, and adamant that officers handle the investigation in a manner that suits him.”

Regarding the April 30 Board of Supervisors meeting, Abbasi said he was simply quoting Scripture and the movie “Pulp Fiction” and did not, as the warrant states, point at supervisors “in a threatening manner.”

“It was passionate speech,” said Abbasi, adding his intent was to say the words in the same fiery manner Samuel L. Jackson says them in the film.

He also denied threatening anyone or acting in an inappropriate manner at the District Attorney’s Office May 9. Abbasi said he tried handing in a complaint but was refused service and escorted out by four deputies.

Abbasi said police seized four of his guns from his property in Bakersfield. He said he voluntarily surrendered the fifth after retrieving it from the San Fernando Valley.

He disputes a list of nine guns that Brewer wrote in the warrant are registered to Abbasi, saying he owns only the five.

Abbasi is due to be arraigned on the misdemeanor charges June 7. He said he has not yet retained an attorney.

“I’ve never made any threats,” he said. “I’m not a danger to anyone or myself.”