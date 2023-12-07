BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Maricopa pastor has pleaded no contest to a felony charge alleging he kissed and inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl, according to court records.

Stephen McCurtis, 69, faces two years’ probation and 20 years of sex offender registration following his no-contest plea on Tuesday, prosecutors said. Sentencing is scheduled next month.

The girl came forward in 2022 and said the incident happened a couple years earlier, according to the documents. She said the pastor touched her inappropriately over her clothing and kissed her, the reports say.

When questioned about the allegations, McCurtis, pastor of Maricopa Community Church, told investigators the girl declared her love for him and “it messed my head up.”

“I’m not the pursuer,” McCurtis told investigators in reports filed in Superior Court. “That’s important, I need you to write that down. I was the pursued.”

McCurtis admitted what he did was wrong, according to the documents. He was charged earlier this year.