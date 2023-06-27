BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors on Monday filed manslaughter charges against a man accused in a fatal beating outside a grocery store earlier this year, according to court records.

Demetrius Ford Jr. faces charges of voluntary manslaughter, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, who was an employee of Superior Grocers on Union Avenue.

Just before midnight on New Year’s Day, Ford hit a parked car with his vehicle in the store parking lot, prompting employees including Urvina to take photos of his vehicle, police said. Ford then assaulted Urvina, who was taken to Kern Medical and died the next day, police said.

Ford, 29 at the time, was arrested on suspicion of murder days later but then released after the District Attorney’s office requested further investigation. Ford was not listed in jail on Tuesday, and no court hearings had been scheduled.