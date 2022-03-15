BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose body was found lying in a roadway may have been shot over not choosing sides in a fight, according to court documents.

Witnesses said there had been a melee involving Dion Thomas and several others. According to witnesses, Thomas became angry when Adam Garcia, 22, didn’t pick a side, the documents say.

Thomas is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses and is due back in court March 24.

On the morning of Oct. 30, 2020, deputies were dispatched to a report of a body lying in the roadway near the intersection of Edison and Muller roads. The body was identified as that of Garcia. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garcia had gunshot wounds in areas including his chest and head, according to the documents.

A witness told investigators Garcia had been in an argument with Thomas, 20, and two other people. Thomas was angry and wanted revenge because he believed he’d been “set up” in a recent fight and Garcia hadn’t supported him, according to the witness’s statement in the reports.

The witness said Thomas fired at a residence where Garcia was outside the night before his body was found, the reports say. The witness said Garcia left in a car with Thomas, the reports say.