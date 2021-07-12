Man wounded in west Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a shooting in west Bakersfield on Sunday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 11:18 a.m., officers were sent to South Montclair Street near Marsha Street after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, the officers found a man in the west alley suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to BPD. No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.