Man wounded in Wasco shooting

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a shooting in Wasco early this morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 3 a.m., deputies were sent to the 1500 block of Sycamore Drive after a 37-year-old man reported that he had been shot. When they arrived, deputies found the man and had him transported to Kern Medical for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.